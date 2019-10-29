Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AINV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Apollo Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $66.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

