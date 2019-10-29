Aphelion (APH) Trading 44.9% Higher Over Last Week

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Aphelion has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. Aphelion has a total market cap of $105,543.00 and $119.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aphelion token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aphelion Token Profile

Aphelion’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Aphelion’s official website is aphelion.org . Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken . The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aphelion’s official message board is aphelion.org/blog.html

Buying and Selling Aphelion

Aphelion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aphelion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aphelion using one of the exchanges listed above.

