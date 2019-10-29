ANZ (ANZBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. ANZ has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

