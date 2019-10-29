Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. 8,422,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 372.73%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $19,448,324.88. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $104,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,626.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

