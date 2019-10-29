Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLJ. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

RLJ opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

In other news, Director Forgia Robert M. La bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,375.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

