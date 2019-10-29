Analysts Set Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Target Price at $64.00

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 488,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,772. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $593,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,969.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $122,098.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,127.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,327. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,096,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.