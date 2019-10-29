Analysts Set Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) PT at $7.50

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Santander upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 329.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 93.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 936,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 452,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOMA opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

