Analysts Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Target Price at $60.00

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $59.47. 3,097,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,747. Lennar has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $52,719.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,471.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,126 shares of company stock worth $2,954,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 29,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Lennar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lennar by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

