Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT at €78.71

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.12 ($90.84).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FME shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.60 ($91.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €2.78 ($3.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €62.60 ($72.79). 2,525,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 52-week high of €76.68 ($89.16).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

