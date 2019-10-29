Analysts Set Expectations for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 44,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,154,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,106,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

