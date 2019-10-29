Analysts Offer Predictions for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $343.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.40 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AQN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

NYSE AQN opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,278,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,487 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,997,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,900,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,951,000 after acquiring an additional 799,922 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,624,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,878,000 after acquiring an additional 777,721 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,281,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,268,000 after acquiring an additional 775,818 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

