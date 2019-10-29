Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $647.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to report $647.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $644.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

NYSE KTB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.86. 964,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,562,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,434,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,172,000.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

