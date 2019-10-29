Analysts Expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Charles River Laboratories Intl. reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,804,000 after purchasing an additional 323,625 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 343,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,782,000 after buying an additional 220,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3,703.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,832,000 after buying an additional 197,847 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,845,000 after buying an additional 157,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,923. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.