Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Post $1.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,789 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,250 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $203,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,856 shares of company stock worth $13,800,901. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 529.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 20.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 9.1% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.91. 459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,697. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $123.50 and a 52 week high of $171.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.21.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.