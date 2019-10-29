Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.23. Deere & Company reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $9.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $11.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.21.

DE stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.11. 1,621,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $129.29 and a 52 week high of $176.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

