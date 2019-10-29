Analysts Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.57 Million

Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report sales of $88.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.70 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $58.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $327.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $329.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $488.99 million, with estimates ranging from $417.23 million to $693.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 958,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,320. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 2.81.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,880. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

