Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CFO Craig A. Lampo Sells 60,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total value of $6,095,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.42. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,112,332,000 after buying an additional 398,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,736,000 after buying an additional 59,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,767,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,305,000 after buying an additional 277,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,605,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,382,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.79.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.