Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMKR. ValuEngine lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 12,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $113,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 193,186 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,008,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,600,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 394,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 421,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

