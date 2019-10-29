Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) Short Interest Update

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.
ANFI opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Amira Nature Foods has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.
About Amira Nature Foods
Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Amira Nature Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amira Nature Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.