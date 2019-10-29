Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) Short Interest Update

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

ANFI opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Amira Nature Foods has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

About Amira Nature Foods

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

