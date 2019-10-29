Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen updated its FY19 guidance to $14.20-14.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.99. 4,456,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,708. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90. The firm has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Get Amgen alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.28.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.