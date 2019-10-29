AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 131,141 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 131,141 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in 3M were worth $73,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 17,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in 3M by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,730,000 after purchasing an additional 755,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $169.06 on Tuesday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.22 and a 200-day moving average of $171.67. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

