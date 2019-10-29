AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 42,397 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $36,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock opened at $187.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.