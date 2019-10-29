AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 62,059 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 0.9% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.14% of TJX Companies worth $91,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

NYSE TJX opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

