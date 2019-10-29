AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,427,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,967 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.9% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $186,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,026 shares of company stock worth $20,743,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

