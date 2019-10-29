Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMSF. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. Amerisafe has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $91.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amerisafe will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $190,413.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,803.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Amerisafe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

