American Water Works (AWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect American Water Works to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. American Water Works has set its FY19 guidance at $3.54-3.64 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Water Works to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AWK opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $85.89 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

