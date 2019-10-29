American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,256,000 after buying an additional 58,996 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 20,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,502,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

In related news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at $619,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

