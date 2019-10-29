American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$120.45 million for the quarter.

