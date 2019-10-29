American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $16.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

