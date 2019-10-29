Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an underperform rating for the company.

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $716,712.49. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter worth $31,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter worth $33,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

