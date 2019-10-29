Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth $205,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.