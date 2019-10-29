Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after acquiring an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,463,210,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,426,354,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,777.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,767.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,843.58. The stock has a market cap of $880.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

