Altagas Ltd (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altagas Ltd (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Altagas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. Altagas has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

