Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,322.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet will continue to be driven by improving search & advertising revenues, hardware and AI. Its strong focus on bolstering presence in the cloud market on the back of expanding data centers and robust cloud offerings continues to aid growth. The company’s strong initiatives toward elimination of bad ads and introducing useful major search updates are tailwinds. Google’s robust mobile search is also a positive. Its strong focus on innovation of its AI techniques and the home automation space is aiding business growth. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company’s growing litigation issues, growing competition, and increased spending on YouTube might hurt profitability.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,404.72.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $29.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,259.30. 209,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,067. The company has a market cap of $876.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,299.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,229.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,178.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,197,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

