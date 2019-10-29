Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,454.93.

Shares of GOOG traded down $27.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,262.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,652. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,299.31. The stock has a market cap of $877.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,229.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,176.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.77, for a total value of $92,082.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,036.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,349 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after buying an additional 259,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after buying an additional 674,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,702,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,715,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,713,000 after buying an additional 199,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

