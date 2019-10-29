Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Raised by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after acquiring an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,702,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,715,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,015,713,000 after acquiring an additional 199,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,453.67.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total value of $30,475.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,166 shares of company stock worth $6,226,349. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,290.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $877.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,299.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,228.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,176.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

