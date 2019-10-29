Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADS. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC restated a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.53.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $214.95. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.08.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 84,789 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,970,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,409,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.