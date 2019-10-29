Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.63.

Shares of ALLE opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average is $101.86. Allegion has a 12 month low of $74.83 and a 12 month high of $116.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

