Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. Sells 14,092 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,529,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.72. 131,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $98.18 and a 12-month high of $173.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Allegiant Travel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 592.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.8% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 183,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 138.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $26,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

