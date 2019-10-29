Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. Sells 14,092 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,529,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Allegiant Travel stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.72. 131,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $98.18 and a 12-month high of $173.00.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Allegiant Travel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 592.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.8% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 183,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 138.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $26,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
