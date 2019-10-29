Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 352.7% from the September 15th total of 313,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 32,745.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Alimera Sciences worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALIM. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

