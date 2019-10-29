Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-6.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.96.

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. GMP Securities reissued an average rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $153.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $158.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $159.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total transaction of $551,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $897,069.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,233 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,256. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.