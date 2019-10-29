Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY19 guidance to $6.95-6.97 EPS.

ARE opened at $158.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $159.26.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $1,158,675.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,737,994.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $2,902,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 495,712 shares in the company, valued at $71,927,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,233 shares of company stock worth $14,160,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $153.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

