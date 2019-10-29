ALERUS FINL COR/SH Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH’s FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

ALRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ALERUS FINL COR/SH as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

In other news, CEO Randy L. Newman bought 4,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,991.00. Also, Director Lloyd G. Case bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Insiders have bought 13,071 shares of company stock worth $274,491 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

