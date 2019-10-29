Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 57,500 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 722,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,699,000 after buying an additional 229,809 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 725.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 72,510 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In other news, EVP Lee Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,363,730 shares of company stock valued at $86,435,352. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

