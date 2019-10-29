Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Stamps.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 165,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $211.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. Stamps.com had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

