Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Buckle worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.8% during the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 372,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 62.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKE opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Buckle Inc has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Buckle had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

BKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, VP Robert J. Harbols sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $52,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

