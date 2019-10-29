Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.61 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 36.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 517.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 686,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,025,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,882,241 shares of company stock worth $67,803,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

