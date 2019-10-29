Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.49 Million Stake in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of R1 RCM worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after buying an additional 109,554 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $7,505,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,152 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1,112.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 724,997 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 665,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. R1 RCM Inc has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.01%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

