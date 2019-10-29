Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 6,500 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 51.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,068,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,850,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 858,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 287.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CSW Industrials Inc has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSWI. ValuEngine cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.