Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$224.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.88 and a 12 month high of C$10.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

Several analysts have commented on AGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.55 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$283,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$811,494.71. Also, Senior Officer James Porter sold 13,600 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.91, for a total transaction of C$134,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$965,997.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,583.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

